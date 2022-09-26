Polychain Monsters Market Capitalization Tops $4.55 Million (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00006628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Polychain Monsters has a market cap of $4.55 million and $485,462.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Polychain Monsters

PMON is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. The Reddit community for Polychain Monsters is https://reddit.com/r/polychainmonsters. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

