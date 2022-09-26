Polytrade (TRADE) Hits Market Cap of $13.77 Million

Polytrade (TRADE) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 26th. During the last week, Polytrade has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Polytrade coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000695 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polytrade has a total market cap of $13.77 million and $640,491.00 worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011080 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Polytrade Coin Profile

Polytrade was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polytrade is polytrade.finance.

Buying and Selling Polytrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Polytrade is a blockchain-based decentralized protocol aiming to transform receivables financing. Polytrade aims to bring insured and safe investment options to crypto lenders while lowering interest rates, ticket sizes and processing time for borrowers.”

