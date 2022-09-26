Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $7.22 Million

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $7.22 million and $457,125.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00007446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins. Poolz Finance’s official website is www.poolz.finance. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

