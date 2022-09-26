Popcorn Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.49 Million (POP)

Popcorn (POP) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One Popcorn coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00002645 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Popcorn has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. Popcorn has a market cap of $4.49 million and $16,324.00 worth of Popcorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00021644 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00274312 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001241 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00017213 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Popcorn Profile

POP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Popcorn’s total supply is 99,999,700 coins and its circulating supply is 8,443,730 coins. The official website for Popcorn is popcorntoken.dev. The official message board for Popcorn is medium.com/@popcorntoken. Popcorn’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Popcorn is https://reddit.com/r/popcorndao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Popcorn

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Popcorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Popcorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

