Powerledger Price Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Powerledger coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Powerledger has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Powerledger has a market cap of $95.14 million and $4.57 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Powerledger

Powerledger is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 485,339,140 coins. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/PowerLedger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Powerledger Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powerledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Powerledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

