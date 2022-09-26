PowerPool Price Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (CVP)

PowerPool (CVP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One PowerPool coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PowerPool has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. PowerPool has a market cap of $13.08 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PowerPool Coin Profile

PowerPool (CRYPTO:CVP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,108,386 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp.

PowerPool Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

