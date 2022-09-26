Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,656,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in M&T Bank by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $243,552.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M&T Bank Stock Down 2.3 %

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. TheStreet cut shares of M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.64.

NYSE MTB opened at $178.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.88. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $141.49 and a 52 week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.10. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.