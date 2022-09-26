Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328,799 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Sanofi by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sanofi by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,434 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,227,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,607,000 after purchasing an additional 506,752 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 5,487.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 407,856 shares during the period. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Price Performance

NASDAQ SNY opened at $38.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.48. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $97.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.38.

About Sanofi

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.