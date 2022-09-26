Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 161,022 Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) by 849.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,022 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 1.31% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUMB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 42.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 30,344 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $851,000.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUMB opened at $19.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average of $19.96. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $20.26.

