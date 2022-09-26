Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 657 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 362.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.7% during the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 78,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth about $9,505,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.8 %

Microchip Technology stock opened at $62.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.39 and its 200 day moving average is $67.02.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.301 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. Mizuho upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.