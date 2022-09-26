Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,707 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of IWO opened at $205.83 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $329.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.75.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

