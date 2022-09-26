Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,976 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 24,349 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,595,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 18,580.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $28.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.28. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $40.66.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

