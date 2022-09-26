Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.11 Million Holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.70% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 20,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 18,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NXTG stock opened at $57.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.82 and its 200-day moving average is $68.12. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1 year low of $56.96 and a 1 year high of $83.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.441 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%.

