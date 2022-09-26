Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ALL opened at $127.62 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

