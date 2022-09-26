Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 4,300 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 330.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:IFF opened at $96.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.36. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.39 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.60%.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

