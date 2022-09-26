Progress Software (PRGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 27th. Analysts expect Progress Software to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Progress Software had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Progress Software to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $42.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.85. Progress Software has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $232,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $232,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $249,897.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,254 shares of company stock worth $762,776 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 304.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 230.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,129 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter valued at about $1,410,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.