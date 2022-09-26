Project Pai Price Down 18.1% Over Last 7 Days (PAI)

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $298.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,115.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.73 or 0.00605418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00270651 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00049682 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,816,973,269 coins and its circulating supply is 1,613,882,468 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

