ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ProKidney in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating for the company.

ProKidney Price Performance

NASDAQ:PROK opened at $9.20 on Friday. ProKidney has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64.

ProKidney Company Profile

ProKidney ( NASDAQ:PROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology, engages in developing cellular therapy candidates. It is developing Renal Autologous Cell Therapy, an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in a Phase III development program, as well as Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease; and Phase I clinical trial for patients with congenital anomalies of the kidney and urinary tract.

