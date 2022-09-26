ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ProKidney in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating for the company.
ProKidney Price Performance
NASDAQ:PROK opened at $9.20 on Friday. ProKidney has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64.
ProKidney Company Profile
ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology, engages in developing cellular therapy candidates. It is developing Renal Autologous Cell Therapy, an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in a Phase III development program, as well as Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease; and Phase I clinical trial for patients with congenital anomalies of the kidney and urinary tract.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProKidney (PROK)
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
- Should These 3 Top-Performing Mid-Caps Be On Your Watchlist?
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
Receive News & Ratings for ProKidney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProKidney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.