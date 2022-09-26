Prometeus (PROM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.86 Million

Prometeus (PROM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $110.48 million and approximately $6.86 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for about $5.41 or 0.00028144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

