Propy (PRO) Market Cap Tops $62.00 Million

Propy (PRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last week, Propy has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Propy has a market capitalization of $62.00 million and $8.51 million worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Propy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00003217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Propy

Propy’s genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc. Propy’s official website is www.propy.com.

Buying and Selling Propy

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets.Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction.Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

