Prospect Capital Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th.

Prospect Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 84.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.

Prospect Capital Price Performance

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $6.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68. Prospect Capital has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $9.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.74 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 80.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Prospect Capital by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Stories

