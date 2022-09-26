Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CFO Sells $307,500.00 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tran Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Prothena alerts:

On Wednesday, August 24th, Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $301,700.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Tran Nguyen sold 42,120 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $1,368,478.80.

On Friday, July 22nd, Tran Nguyen sold 7,320 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $238,266.00.

Prothena Stock Performance

Shares of PRTA opened at $30.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.47. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -128.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.37). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Prothena by 33.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Prothena by 22.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Prothena by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.