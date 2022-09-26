Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CFO Sells $307,500.00 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Tran Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $301,700.00.
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Tran Nguyen sold 42,120 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $1,368,478.80.
- On Friday, July 22nd, Tran Nguyen sold 7,320 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $238,266.00.
Prothena Stock Performance
Shares of PRTA opened at $30.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.47. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -128.08 and a beta of 1.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Prothena by 33.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Prothena by 22.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Prothena by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.
About Prothena
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
