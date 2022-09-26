Provident Wealth Management LLC Has $3.22 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $205.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.75. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $329.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

