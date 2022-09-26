Provident Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 581.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $28.61 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $40.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.28.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

