Provident Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Provident Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,377 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for 1.2% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 407.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,506.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $25.77 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.73.

