Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,505.00.

PUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($20.38) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,380 ($16.67) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52) in a report on Friday.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $121,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,635,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,156,961. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Prudential by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,878,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,140,000 after acquiring an additional 573,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prudential by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,520,000 after acquiring an additional 751,756 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Prudential by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,282,000 after acquiring an additional 142,020 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Prudential by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,435,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,033,000 after acquiring an additional 282,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,670,000 after purchasing an additional 248,093 shares during the period. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PUK stock opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.95. Prudential has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $42.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

