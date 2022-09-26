PSI Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

PSI Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 673.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG opened at $145.85 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $141.18 and a 1 year high of $223.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.35.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

