PSI Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,199 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after buying an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,060,325,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.39.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $245.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

