PSI Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,321,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777,961 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,665,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $1,740,054,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in AT&T by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.41.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $15.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.94. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $113.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

