PSI Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.84.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $345,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,255,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $96,583.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,949.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $345,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,255,996.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,946 shares of company stock valued at $11,919,202 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $149.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.79 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $149.70 billion, a PE ratio of 272.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

