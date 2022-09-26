PSI Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,586 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Target by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Target Price Performance

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target stock opened at $151.09 on Monday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.