PSI Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of RFV stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.55. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,160. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $101.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.98.

