PSI Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

PSI Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $74.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.14. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

