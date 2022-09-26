Pub Finance (PINT) Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Pub Finance (PINT) traded up 50% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. Pub Finance has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $22,981.00 worth of Pub Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pub Finance has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Pub Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001466 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002144 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00011010 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About Pub Finance
Pub Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pub_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Pub Finance Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Pub Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pub Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.