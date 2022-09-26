Public Mint Hits Market Cap of $1.80 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 26th. Public Mint has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $4,626.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Public Mint has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,097,327 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Public Mint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

