PUBLISH Trading Up 2.3% This Week (NEWS)

PUBLISH (NEWS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 26th. PUBLISH has a total market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $133,783.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PUBLISH coin can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PUBLISH has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005244 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,984.95 or 1.09992456 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006568 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00058968 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010483 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00064778 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005241 BTC.

About PUBLISH

PUBLISH (CRYPTO:NEWS) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 735,006,730 coins. The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @PUBLISH_Inc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol.

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

