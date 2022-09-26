PuddingSwap (PUD) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $16,116.24

PuddingSwap (PUD) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. In the last week, PuddingSwap has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. PuddingSwap has a market cap of $16,116.24 and approximately $13,520.00 worth of PuddingSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PuddingSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011087 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00135336 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.45 or 0.01836049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.

PuddingSwap Coin Profile

PuddingSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,000,000 coins. PuddingSwap’s official Twitter account is @PuddingSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PuddingSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PuddingSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PuddingSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PuddingSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

