PUTinCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $173.00 (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 26th. One PUTinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PUTinCoin has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $173.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PUTinCoin has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PUTinCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005233 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009494 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.54 or 0.00839880 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PUTinCoin Coin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PUTinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. The official website for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PUTinCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUTinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PUTinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUTinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.