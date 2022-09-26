Pyram Token Self Reported Market Cap Hits $123,073.00 (PYRAM)

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 26th. In the last week, Pyram Token has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Pyram Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pyram Token has a total market cap of $123,073.00 and approximately $65,477.00 worth of Pyram Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Pyram Token

PYRAM is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2021. Pyram Token’s total supply is 26,233,535 coins. The Reddit community for Pyram Token is https://reddit.com/r/arenaswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pyram Token is www.arenaswap.com. Pyram Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pyram Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$Pyramid token is related to the gambling game Pyramid. It will be used as money to play and as money to earn. ArenaSwap project aims to be a reference for the gaming into DeFi.Pyramid game is a gambling game with NFT content in the theme of fighting.Telegram”

