QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of QCR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

QCR Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of QCRH opened at $51.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.99. QCR has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.52.

QCR Announces Dividend

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $82.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.93 million. QCR had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Analysts forecast that QCR will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.96%.

Institutional Trading of QCR

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in QCR in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in QCR in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in QCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QCR in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

