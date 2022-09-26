QLC Chain (QLC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.88 Million

QLC Chain (QLC) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 78% higher against the U.S. dollar. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $23.88 million and $17.06 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is a public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator.It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp).”

