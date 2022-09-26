QuadrantProtocol Trading 9.9% Lower This Week (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 26th. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $5.33 million and $2,621.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuadrantProtocol coin can now be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005227 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,022.85 or 1.09873637 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005281 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006651 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00058588 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002509 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010453 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005691 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00064598 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005227 BTC.
QuadrantProtocol Profile
QuadrantProtocol (CRYPTO:EQUAD) is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant.
Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.