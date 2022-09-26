Quantfury Token (QTF) Price Hits $11.36

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. In the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $113.63 million and approximately $160,832.00 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantfury Token coin can now be purchased for about $11.36 or 0.00060100 BTC on exchanges.

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s genesis date was June 16th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury is a brokerage designed to guarantee its users execution of trades and/or investments for their requested size at back to back prices of global and crypto exchanges free of maker or taker fees, leverage fees, and any other fees, ever. “

