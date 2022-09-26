Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $11.97 million and approximately $21,057.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000813 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,226.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021381 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00147924 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00277279 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.88 or 0.00758760 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.96 or 0.00604486 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000932 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,607,730 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

