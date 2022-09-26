QuarkChain (QKC) Price Hits $0.0114 on Top Exchanges

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $77.10 million and approximately $19.88 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 6,736,469,526 coins. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

