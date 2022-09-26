Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 515.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

Shares of DGX opened at $122.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.01. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

