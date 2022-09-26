QuickSwap (QUICK) Price Reaches $57.14

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for about $57.14 or 0.00288373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $57.14 million and $2.64 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. The official website for QuickSwap is quickswap.exchange/#/swap. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuickSwap is https://reddit.com/r/QuickSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QuickSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap deployed on the Polygon network (formerly Matic Network). QuickSwap leverages the low transaction fees on Polygon Network, and enables users to trade any ERC-20 asset at fast speeds with near-zero gas costs. QUICK tokens can be staked to earn staking rewards, and for voting power to participate in the DAO governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

