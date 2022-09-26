Quiztok Market Cap Achieves $273.13 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, Quiztok has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. Quiztok has a total market cap of $273.13 million and approximately $93,029.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quiztok coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011074 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Quiztok Coin Profile

Quiztok launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php. Quiztok’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quiztok

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers.Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

