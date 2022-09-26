Rally (RLY) Market Cap Reaches $333.00 Million

Rally (RLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. In the last seven days, Rally has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Rally has a total market cap of $333.00 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rally

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rally is rally.io.

Rally Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rally Network is an open, decentralized network that is powered by its native ERC-20 governance token, $RLY. $RLY is an Ethereum blockchain-based asset that can be sent and received in the Ethereum mainnet network. An open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators.Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network.Rally offers anyone with an online community the ability to launch their own coin without the complexity of coding on the ethereum blockchain. Rally is a decentralized platform completely governed by the community. This means that creators and their communities have unfettered control to use their social tokens across all social platforms.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

