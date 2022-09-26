Rally (RLY) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last Week

Rally (RLY) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Rally has a market capitalization of $334.50 million and $1.15 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can currently be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rally has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010917 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp. Rally’s official website is rally.io. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rally Network is an open, decentralized network that is powered by its native ERC-20 governance token, $RLY. $RLY is an Ethereum blockchain-based asset that can be sent and received in the Ethereum mainnet network. An open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators.Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network.Rally offers anyone with an online community the ability to launch their own coin without the complexity of coding on the ethereum blockchain. Rally is a decentralized platform completely governed by the community. This means that creators and their communities have unfettered control to use their social tokens across all social platforms.”

