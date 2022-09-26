Rally (RLY) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last Week

Rally (RLY) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Rally has a market capitalization of $334.50 million and $1.15 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can currently be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rally has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010917 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000054 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Rally Profile
Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp. Rally’s official website is rally.io. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Rally
